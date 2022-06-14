Dog loves The Lion King so much that his human got him a Simba toy. Watch

If you are looking for wholesome content on the Internet then this video is for you. It shows a dog that loves the Disney classic The Lion King so much that his human bought him a Simba toy as the doggo loves to recreate a scene from the Disney film in which Rafiki, a shaman baboon, introduces King Mufasa’s cub Simba to all the animals of the kingdom.

The video was posted on the Instagram account aguyandagoldenn three days ago. It has received more than 2.75 lakh views so far. In the video, the Golden Retriever dog is seen lying on the bed and watching that particular scene from the film The Lion King when Rafiki is holding Simba in its arms for all the animals of the kingdom to see. The dog is also seen holding his toy Simba in his arms just like the film. Another stuff toy is seen lying next to the doggo.

“Figured I’d get him a Simba toy since he seems to like Lion King so much,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“I have grown to love this sweet boy, like I do my two girls… He is so precious! How do you get him to do these things!??? Thanks for being a joy on Instagram!” commented an Instagram user. “I appreciate that he kept his puppy version of himself beside him,” wrote another. “This is pawsome,” said a third along with heart-faced emojis.

This dog had earlier also recreated this scene from The Lion King that had gone viral.

What are your thoughts on this adorable dog that loves The Lion King?