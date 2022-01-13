Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog loves watching television with her grandma. Watch cute video
trending

Dog loves watching television with her grandma. Watch cute video

This video that was originally posted on TikTok and later on Reddit, shows how a Pitbull dog is sits on a couch and watches television with her grandma.
The Pitbull dog glancing at the camera as her grandma and she watch some television. (reddit/@Lost_Instruction_786)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 12:53 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that showcase times where pets and their humans are bonding are always a delight to watch. This video that was originally posted on TikTok and later on Reddit as well, shows how a Pitbull dog is sitting with her grandma on a couch and watching some good old television.

The video opens to show how the dog sits comfortably alongside her grandma and even gives a glance at the camera when she realises that this is being recorded. The adorable duo then continue watching and enjoying some television. And the grandma keeps talking to the dog about what they are watching like she is a human being! This part is thoroughly hilarious to watch as the doggo looks like she is understanding everything.

“My little bully with her grandma,” reads the caption that accompanies this dog video that is equal parts adorable and funny. The dog’s expressions in this video might as well make you chuckle.

Watch it here:

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared on the subReddit r/aww around four hours ago, this post has raked in more than 500 upvotes so far. It has also accumulated various comments from people who love dogs.

“Gotta love her face” commented a Redditor. “This is too cute! Sounds like my mom when she talks about her dogs. Is your mom Mexican too?” posted another. “That dog needs a convertible,” wrote a third. Another commented by writing, “She is the cutest thing ever.”

What are your thoughts on this dog video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. reddit video reddit
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP