Dog loves watching television with her grandma. Watch cute video

The videos that showcase times where pets and their humans are bonding are always a delight to watch. This video that was originally posted on TikTok and later on Reddit as well, shows how a Pitbull dog is sitting with her grandma on a couch and watching some good old television.

The video opens to show how the dog sits comfortably alongside her grandma and even gives a glance at the camera when she realises that this is being recorded. The adorable duo then continue watching and enjoying some television. And the grandma keeps talking to the dog about what they are watching like she is a human being! This part is thoroughly hilarious to watch as the doggo looks like she is understanding everything.

“My little bully with her grandma,” reads the caption that accompanies this dog video that is equal parts adorable and funny. The dog’s expressions in this video might as well make you chuckle.

Watch it here:

Since being shared on the subReddit r/aww, this post has raked in more than 500 upvotes. It has also accumulated various comments from people who love dogs.

“Gotta love her face” commented a Redditor. “This is too cute! Sounds like my mom when she talks about her dogs. Is your mom Mexican too?” posted another. “That dog needs a convertible,” wrote a third. Another commented by writing, “She is the cutest thing ever.”

