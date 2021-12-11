Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog meets a toy with a tail, what happens next is absolutely hilarious. Watch

The video involving the dog and the toy with a tail may leave you giggling.
The image taken from the video shows the dog playing with a toy.(Jukin Media)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 06:11 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a video involving a dog? Are you searching for a doggo related clip that may almost instantly uplift your mood? Are you looking for a video of a pooch that you can watch over and over again? Are your answers to the above questions yes, yes, and yes? Then here is a video that may just do the trick. The clip shows an interaction between a very happy dog and a toy with a tail.

The video opens to show a dog running towards a ball-like toy with a tail attached to it. The pooch, quite enthusiastically, tries to grab the toy by the tail. However, it fails multiple times. At one point, the dog also gets away from the toy and keeps looking at it – maybe to chalk out the best way to conquer the toy. This goes on for the rest of the video.

Take a look at the sweet clip:

The video was captured a few days ago in United States.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you smiling?

