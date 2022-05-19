Dog meets her favourite cartoon character Tigger. Watch how she reacts

A video of a dog meeting her favorite cartoon character has turned into a source of immense joy for many on the Internet. It shows how the pooch reacts to seeing the character Tigger from the popular cartoon Winnie-the-Pooh. There is a chance the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video was originally posted on TikTok. The clip, however, is now being re-shared across various social media platforms. Just like this post on Reddit that was shared with a caption explaining what is showcased in the video. “Service dog meets her favourite character at Disneyland,” it says.

The video opens to show the dog standing alone. Within moments, a person dressed as Tigger walks in and hugs the dog. At first, the pooch remains calm and composed but as her favourite character keeps on petting her, her excitement becomes visible. Soon she lies down on the ground wagging her tail and asking for some belly rubs.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted some 20 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated several upvotes. In fact, the video has gathered over 4,500 upvotes till now. The video has also prompted people to post love-filled comments.

“Oh boy! She sure looks so happy,” shared a Reddit user. “Thank you, Tigger. This is so sweet, posted another. “I’m not crying, you are,” wrote a third.

A few, however, showcased their displeasure and shared how the dog should be without a costume.

What are your thoughts on the video?