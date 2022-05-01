Dog meets its human after many days. Video is heartwarming to watch

It is hard for dog lovers to leave their pooches behind even for a day. Dogs seem to miss their humans a lot if they are left alone for a few days and it is really emotional to see videos of them reuniting. Like this video posted on Instagram by oscar_wonderpup, a dog account, that shows the moment a man meets his dog after many days. The video will melt your heart with its cuteness.

The video was posted on April 23 and it has got 5.54 lakh views so far. The dog’s owner said he left his dog for the first time in two years as he had to go to his hometown Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. So, he left the dog with a friend in Bangalore. He said he missed his dog a lot and whenever he saw the photos that his friend shared, the dog looked a bit sad. So, when he met his dog again, it looked quite excited to see him and just gave him a hug.

“I am finally meeting after eight days gap. It was so emotional for both of us… We hugged for so long after this,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“You both share a really beautiful bond,” commented an Instagram user. “Please don’t ever leave him alone like that for the sake of functions,” posted another. “I was waiting to see this only,” said a third.

The dog, a Golden Retriever, is named Oscar has over 47,000 followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts about this adorable video of the dog meeting its human after many days?