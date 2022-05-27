Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog meets newborn kittens, video shows pooch’s gentle behaviour

The video of the dog meeting a few newborn kittens for the first time was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the video posted on Instagram, shows the dog looking at the newborn kittens and their mama.(Screengrab)
Published on May 27, 2022 10:26 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video showcasing a dog’s gentle behaviour while meeting newborn kittens and their mama cat is winning people’s hearts left, right and centre. Shared on Instagram, the video is absolutely delightful watch. There is a possibility that you will also end up watching the video more than once.

“Doggie was so gentle & cat mama was secure,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The caption also details that the clip was originally posted on TikTok and later re-shared by the Insta page called Pawtisfaction.

The clip opens to show a mama cat lying on a bed with her newborn kittens. Within moments, a German Shepard pup walks in and rests its front paws on a side of the bed. We won’t give you how the pooch interacts with the mama cat and her babies, so take a look:

The video has been posted about two days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 1,400 likes. The post has prompted people to share various comments. Many couldn’t stop talking about the dog’s gentle behaviour.

“Absolutely precious,” wrote an Instagram user. “So sweet,” posted another. “Aww. Love this,” shared a third. “Omg if you haven’t smiled today this will put an instant smile in your face,” expressed a fourth. “Awwww she’s making sure he’s gentle, mamma cat is very smart,” commented a fifth. “Sweet, cute, lovely it's a beautiful video really,” praised a sixth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

