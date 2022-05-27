Home / Trending / Dog meets newborn kittens, video shows pooch’s gentle behaviour
trending

Dog meets newborn kittens, video shows pooch’s gentle behaviour

The video of the dog meeting a few newborn kittens for the first time was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the video posted on Instagram, shows the dog looking at the newborn kittens and their mama.(Screengrab)
The image, taken from the video posted on Instagram, shows the dog looking at the newborn kittens and their mama.(Screengrab)
Published on May 27, 2022 10:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video showcasing a dog’s gentle behaviour while meeting newborn kittens and their mama cat is winning people’s hearts left, right and centre. Shared on Instagram, the video is absolutely delightful watch. There is a possibility that you will also end up watching the video more than once.

“Doggie was so gentle & cat mama was secure,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The caption also details that the clip was originally posted on TikTok and later re-shared by the Insta page called Pawtisfaction.

The clip opens to show a mama cat lying on a bed with her newborn kittens. Within moments, a German Shepard pup walks in and rests its front paws on a side of the bed. We won’t give you how the pooch interacts with the mama cat and her babies, so take a look:

The video has been posted about two days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 1,400 likes. The post has prompted people to share various comments. Many couldn’t stop talking about the dog’s gentle behaviour.

“Absolutely precious,” wrote an Instagram user. “So sweet,” posted another. “Aww. Love this,” shared a third. “Omg if you haven’t smiled today this will put an instant smile in your face,” expressed a fourth. “Awwww she’s making sure he’s gentle, mamma cat is very smart,” commented a fifth. “Sweet, cute, lovely it's a beautiful video really,” praised a sixth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram dog. cat + 1 more
instagram dog. cat
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out