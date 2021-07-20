Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
trending

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue

A video of the dog’s rescue has been shared on Facebook and receiving lots of reactions from netizens.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Gertie, the dog missing for five days, being rescued. (Facebook/Cincinnati Fire Department)

A dog missing for five days was found stuck between walls and rescued by the Cincinnati Fire Department. A video of the dog’s rescue has been shared on Facebook and receiving lots of reactions from netizens.

“There have been missing posters up in Northside for five days in hopes of someone finding Gertie,” details a post shared by Cincinnati Fire Department on Facebook. “Today a homeowner heard a dog crying behind the garage wall and called us to check it out. This run ended in a happy reunion and a job well done by Truck 20!” it says further.

Connie Frick, Gertie’s owner, told Fox19.com that the dog may have fallen through the roof of their neighbour’s garage. Another homeowner who lives close by heard the dog’s cries and called for help. After arriving at the scene, a firefighter used a sledgehammer to make a hole in the wall in order to rescue Gertie.

Watch the video of the dog’s rescue below:

The video, since being posted on July 18, has collected over 780 shares and various reactions.

“Big thanks for helping Gertie out of a very tight spot! Not all fire companies will come to a pet's rescue. You rock!” commented a Facebook user. “Outstanding rescue by true heroes,” added another.

What do you think about this rescue?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pet dog dog rescued
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP