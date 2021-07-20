Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue

A dog missing for five days was found stuck between walls and rescued by the Cincinnati Fire Department. A video of the dog’s rescue has been shared on Facebook and receiving lots of reactions from netizens.

“There have been missing posters up in Northside for five days in hopes of someone finding Gertie,” details a post shared by Cincinnati Fire Department on Facebook. “Today a homeowner heard a dog crying behind the garage wall and called us to check it out. This run ended in a happy reunion and a job well done by Truck 20!” it says further.

Connie Frick, Gertie’s owner, told Fox19.com that the dog may have fallen through the roof of their neighbour’s garage. Another homeowner who lives close by heard the dog’s cries and called for help. After arriving at the scene, a firefighter used a sledgehammer to make a hole in the wall in order to rescue Gertie.

Watch the video of the dog’s rescue below:

The video, since being posted on July 18, has collected over 780 shares and various reactions.

“Big thanks for helping Gertie out of a very tight spot! Not all fire companies will come to a pet's rescue. You rock!” commented a Facebook user. “Outstanding rescue by true heroes,” added another.

