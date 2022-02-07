Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog named Rocky gets promoted from 'good boy' to 'best man' at human's wedding

The images of the dog named Rocky, posted on Instagram, show the pooch taking his duty “very seriously.”
The image, shared on Instagram, shows the dog named Rocky at his human's wedding.(Instagram/@rockydoggo)
Published on Feb 07, 2022
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are a pet parent or are someone who loves seeing dog-related content, then you may be aware that for many the furry creatures are a part of their family. Hence, it is no wonder that the Internet is filled with posts that showcase the humans including their dogs in all the important events of their lives. Just like this post that shows how a dog named Rocky who got promoted from a ‘good boy’ to a ‘best man’ during his human’s wedding.

Instagram page WeRateDogs shared the post. “This is Rocky. He’s been promoted from good boy to best man. Understands what a big deal this is. Taking his duties very seriously. 13/10 can’t wait for his speech #SeniorPupSaturday,” they wrote. The pet post is complete with images of the adorable doggo.

Take a look at the post that shows the dog dressed in a fine suit while posing with the bride and the groom:

The post has been shared about a day ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 1.9 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. Many showcased their reactions with heart emoticons.

“He protecc, he attacc, he walk down the aisle, and bacc,” wrote an Instagram user. “Honestly I’m at a loss for words, Rocky is everything,” posted another. “I love everything about this,” expressed a third. “You are such a sweet looking trio! Much happiness,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the sweet post?

instagram dog.
