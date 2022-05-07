Dog orders her own ice cream at shop, enjoys eating it. Watch

If you are someone who loves watching dog videos, then chances are you already known about the super adorable dog named Meeka. A Siberian Husky, the dog also her its own Instagram page – what a diva! Her page is also filled with various videos that show different adventures of the beautiful doggo. In the latest video shared, the pooch is seen doing something super sweet. She is seen ordering ice cream at a shop all by himself.

“Meeka ORDERS her own ice cream,” the video is posted along with the video. The video shows the doggo at the shop with her human. Upon being asked the flavour she wants, the dog barks and lets them know her choice. The clip ends with the dog enjoying her treat.

Take a look at the video:

The post has been shared about 18 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 30,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many also wrote how much they love the dog.

“I love her so much!” wrote an Instagram user. “The face at the end…” commented another. “She really loves ice cream. She's so cute!” expressed a third. “We lover her,” posted a fourth. “Love Meeka! She’s so beautiful and expressive! And who doesn’t love a pup cup????? Enjoy it Meeka!!!” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?