Dog patiently sits on couch as cat keeps on annoying it. Watch hilarious video

The various videos of cats and dogs, besides making you laugh, can also teach you a couple of things. Just like this clip that may teach you how to stay patient even when someone tries to annoy you. It is a video that shows a funny interaction between a cat and a dog.

Posted on Reddit, the caption of the video reads, “Joule is so patient with Kelvin.” The clip opens to show the dog named Joule peacefully sleeping on one side of a couch with Kelvin the cat standing beside it. Within moments, the cat looks towards the dog and pauses for a moments. It then proceeds to tap the pooch very lightly. Not seeing any reaction from the dog, the cat then decides to take things up a notch and stands on top of the dog. That is, however, not all.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the adorably funny video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2,400 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered various comments. Many also received replies from the original poster. Just like this Reddit user who asked “Are your pets named after units measurements?” and received the response, “Yes, they are!”

“Kelvin is just trying to warm up, but Joule doesn't have a lot of energy,” joked another. “So lovely,” posted a third. “Passive-aggressively wants that spot doggies on?” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?