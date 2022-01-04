Dog ‘plays’ jenga like a pro, old video goes viral again

Have you ever played the jenga? Then you must be aware that how hard it is to remove a single tile from the tower made with blocks. More often than not, while doing so players end up breaking the tower. Probably that is why, this video, which shows a dog removing a tile using its mouth without toppling the unstable structure, has created a buzz amid people.

Originally shared a few years ago, the video again amused and amazed people after being recently re-shared on Reddit. WeRateDogs shared the video back in 2019. “This is Remy. She’s a jenga legend. Not sure why anybody doubted her. It’s a simple game when you’re good. 14/10,” they wrote while posting the clip. The video again captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Reddit a day ago with the caption “Pawticipating.”

Take a look at the video which has now won hearts of many:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered comments from many.

‘“This is mine now” –Dog,” joked a Reddit user. “Walked away like a boss!” posted another. “The Jenga king dog,” praised a third. “Genius dog,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

