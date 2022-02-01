Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog sees human eating, brings its bowl. What happens next is hilariously cute. Watch
trending

Dog sees human eating, brings its bowl. What happens next is hilariously cute. Watch

The hilariously adorable video involving a dog, its human and food may uplift your mood almost instantly.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the woman sitting beside her dog.(Screengrab)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 10:53 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you someone who loves seeing dog videos? Then there is a chance you have seen the videos that show dogs demanding food from their humans when they eat. This video shared on Reddit is almost the same but with an amazing wholesome twist. There is a chance that the video will first make you laugh out loud and then say aww.

“Sharing is caring...,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip was originally posted on TikTok.

The clip opens to show a woman sitting in front of a table with a plate filled with food kept on it. Within moments, a dog walks in and places its food bowl beside the plate. The woman, a bit frustrated by the situation, ends up transferring all her food to the pooch’s bowl. It is what the furry creature does after that has warm people’s hearts.

Take a look at the amazing pet video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted about five hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 1,500 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Now that is delightful,” wrote a Reddit user. “We don't deserve dogs!” posted another. “This is wholesome,” shared a third. “What a nice dog, he really made me smile,” commented another Reddit user.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. reddit video
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP