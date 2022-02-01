Dog sees human eating, brings its bowl. What happens next is hilariously cute. Watch

Are you someone who loves seeing dog videos? Then there is a chance you have seen the videos that show dogs demanding food from their humans when they eat. This video shared on Reddit is almost the same but with an amazing wholesome twist. There is a chance that the video will first make you laugh out loud and then say aww.

“Sharing is caring...,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip was originally posted on TikTok.

The clip opens to show a woman sitting in front of a table with a plate filled with food kept on it. Within moments, a dog walks in and places its food bowl beside the plate. The woman, a bit frustrated by the situation, ends up transferring all her food to the pooch’s bowl. It is what the furry creature does after that has warm people’s hearts.

Take a look at the amazing pet video:

The video has been posted about five hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 1,500 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Now that is delightful,” wrote a Reddit user. “We don't deserve dogs!” posted another. “This is wholesome,” shared a third. “What a nice dog, he really made me smile,” commented another Reddit user.

What are your thoughts on the video?