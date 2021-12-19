Dog showers Stitch with puppy kisses, video is too adorable to handle

Many have grown up watching the various Disney cartoons. Some also have favourite characters from the fictional world that they would love to meet in the real life. If you are someone who has one such favourite character and will be ecstatic if you ever get to meet them, then chances are you will absolutely relate to this dog’s reaction to meeting Stitch - an extraterrestrial entity in the popular cartoon show Lilo and Stitch.

The video was shared last year but every now and then it keeps resurfacing on the Internet. Just like this recent Reddit post. “Ezra the service dog takes a well-earned break to meet her favourite character,” wrote a Redditor while posting the video.

The clip opens to show the dog slowly approaching Stitch who pets the pooch. Initially the dog hesitates, but soon it gets super excited and showers Stitch with puppy kisses.

We won’t reveal all the fun, so watch the video to see what else it shows:

Since being posted two days ago, the video has accumulated over 20,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also amassed tons of comments from people.

“That's a happy puppy! And it's wonderful how quick she changes to calm and steady when she's being pet. Best girl,” wrote a Reddit user. “That's the first time I've ever seen a starstruck dog!” posted another. “That stitch-actor knows their way around dogs,” praised a third.

