Dog sleeping backstage suddenly wakes up, decides to join band and 'sing'. Watch

Are you a fan of good music? Do you like dogs and puppies? If your answers to both these questions happen to be yes, then here is a perfect video for you. This particular video that has been shared on Reddit has been going all kinds of viral on the social media platform - owing to its absolute cuteness. There is a good chance that this video will put a smile on your face and make your day. The video shows a dog joining a band performing on the stage.

The video opens to show the dog joining the members of the band who are seen playing different instruments. The band continues their performance joyously playing along with the dog as it keeps ‘singing.’ The whole video is a vibe that you simply can't get out of your head.

This adorable video of the dog who definitely loves to ‘sing’ was shared on the subReddit named r/aww. The video was posted with a descriptive caption explaining what happens in the video.

“My dog was sleeping backstage and wandered out during the encore to sing with the band,” reads the caption that this video was shared with.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than one lakh upvotes and the numbers are only going up. The share has also prompted people to post sweet comments.

“This is exactly the type of dog I’d expect to be in a bluegrass band,” wrote a Reddit user. “I dunno, dawg, it's a little pitchy for me....JK I love this so much!” posted another. “Dog is barking in some insane time signature. Uber talented,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the dog video?