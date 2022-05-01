Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog squeals in delight on hearing it's going to visit grandparents' home. Watch

The dog seemed really excited and squealed in delight when it got to know that it is visiting grandparents' home.  
The dog seemed really excited and squealed in delight when it got to know that they are visiting the grandparents' home. (nosh_nibbles_acd/Instagram )
Published on May 01, 2022 06:59 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

It is one of the fondest memories of childhood to visit your grandparents’ house as they love you so much and spoil you silly. However, it is not only kids who are fond of visiting their grandparents’ it seems as this video posted on Instagram shows a dog squealing in delight when it hears that they are going to visit their grandparents’ home. The video is really delightful to watch and may make you chuckle.

Posted by nosh_nibbles_acd, a dog account, four days ago, it has got more than 3,700 views so far. “After 20 hours in the car, we finally told him where we’re going!” says the text on the video. It shows the couple talking while the dog is seated in the backseat of the car. When the dog hears the name of its grandparents, it can’t stop squealing and howling in delight. It seems really excited to visit the grandparents’ house and it is really adorable to watch.

“The end is worth the wait,” says the caption of the video along with a laughing emoji.

Watch the video below:

“I want more. I want more of the video it finished too soon,” commented an Instagram user. “Literally made my day,” posted another. “This is the best!!! I love his excitement,” said a third.

The dog is named Nosh and it was born on December 5, 2018 according to its Instagram bio. It lives in Kansas City in Missouri. It is an Australian cattle dog. 

What do you think about this dog’s excitement to visit its grandparents’ home?

