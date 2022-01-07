Dog stolen 8 years ago reunites with family along with her puppies. Watch

A video shared on Twitter by Sussex Police about a family reuniting with their lost dog has won people’s hearts. There is a chance that the sweet tale will win you over too.

“Wholesome content alert. Cassie was stolen from the front garden of her family home. In November, Sussex Police Officers captured the moment Cassie returned to her rightful home,” the department wrote and shared the post a day ago. The share is complete with a blog link that explains the incident in details.

According to the blog, Cassie was stole from her family about eight years ago. The police rescued her following a tip from a member of the public. While talking about how the dog is settling in, a spokesperson from the family said, “We are so thankful to have our Cassie back home, after 8 years since being separated from her. Cassie has settled in very well and is enjoying her daily dog walks.”

The video opens to show the police reuniting the dog with her family. The video also shows her three puppies she returned with.

Take a look at the post:

🚨 Wholesome content alert 🚨



Cassie was stolen from the front garden of her family home.



In November, Sussex Police Officers captured the moment Cassie returned to her rightful home.



Read the full story here: https://t.co/bK7OQTIJ25 pic.twitter.com/1yzs9xLgWo — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) January 6, 2022

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 24,000 views and counting. The share has also gathered tons of comments. “Beautiful story so pleased for Cassie and her owners. Hope Cassie isn’t too traumatised by her ordeal. If only they could talk hey!” wrote an Instagram user. “Just a beautiful happy ending. My heart is quite literally bursting with happiness for her family,” expressed another. “A great happy ending, thanks to all who brought her back home,” posted a third. “How fantastic is this. What a great outcome,” commented a fourth. What are your thoughts on the post?