Dog takes a dip in some water, starts running around immediately. Watch

The videos that show adorable doggos getting ‘zoomies’ are way too much fun to miss. Zoomies are a way for dogs, especially younger ones, to release pent up energy as they run in circles or keep spinning around. This video that was originally posted on TikTok and later shared on Instagram, shows a very cute dog getting zoomies right after it takes a dip in some water.

The video opens to show a yard where a container of water is kept. And in it, is an adorable dog who has just taken a dip in the water. After it jumps out of the container, its human can be heard saying “And…zoomies,” as they know their pet doggo far too well to know that it’s gonna run around and have some fun right about now.

“Side effects of H2O…zoomies,” reads the caption to this dog video where the furry pooch air dries itself by shaking the water off its body. And of course, by getting the zoomies.

Watch the cute video right here:

Since being posted on Instagram on January 11, this video has been reshared by several other pages. The video has got more than 450 likes and several comments from dog lovers.

“Fantastic! Now that’s some speed,” posted an Instagram user. “Wow, I've never seen a water-charged pup before. So fast!” commented another. “Air drying at its best,” posted a third, followed by a laughing emoji.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?