Dog takes large stuffed animal with it on walk and it’s adorable to watch

If you are feeling the Monday blues, watching videos of dogs can cheer you up. Dogs are such adorable animals, and it is always delightful to see them being their cute self. Some dogs have their peculiar habits. Like this video of a golden retriever dog that loves to take a stuffed animal on its walk. The dog’s video will make you go aww as it is adorable.

The video was posted on Instagram by the account golden_huck_fin five days ago. It has received more than 2.91 lakh views so far. “When you take your largest stuffy fur a walk,” says the text on the video along with a laughing emoji. The video shows the golden retriever dog walking with the giant stuffed animal in its mouth. The dog looks adorable as it walks slowly.

“His little wobble,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Chunky stuffies need walking too,” commented an Instagram user. “Can’t leave the house without them,” says another along with laughing emoticons. “Thanks for putting a smile on my face,” reads another comment. “Bigger is always better when it comes to stuffies,” wrote yet another individual.

The dog featured in the video is named Finley and he has more than 1.91 lakh followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?