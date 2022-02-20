Dog thinks human adopted new kitten just for the pooch. Watch

Are you looking for a video of cat or dog that may leave you with a smile? Then here is a video that shows not just a very cute doggo but an adorable kitten too. What is even more wonderful in the video is the bond showcased between the duo.

The video was recently posted a day ago with the caption, “This old boy thinks we adopted the new kitten just for him.” The video opens to show the dog and the cat on a couch. The pooch is seen giving boops to its cute kitten sibling. The entire video shows this sweet interaction between the duo. There is a chance that you will end up saying aww, and that too repeatedly, after seeing the beautiful video.

Take a look at the video that may uplift your mood almost instantly:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated several upvotes. Till now, the video has gathered more than 700 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also promoted people to post various kinds of comments. A few also suggested that the dog is absolutely right and the human adopted the kitten just for the doggo.

“You did. Didn’t you?” wrote a Reddit user. “Well, you did right?” posted another. “I think he's right but he'll let you play with kitty when he's tired,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on this super sweet video?