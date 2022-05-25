Dog thinks wedding guests are applauding it when they clap for newlywed couple

People who love dogs treat them like they are family and want them to be a part of everything that they do in life. It is quite adorable to see dogs attending weddings of their humans as they can feel the excitement and happiness on the big day. Like this wholesome video posted on Instagram that shows a dog getting really excited when people start applauding the newlywed couple. The dog thinks that the applause is for it and it’s really adorable to watch.

The video was posted by the Instagram page Dogs of Instagram 14 hours ago. It has got more than 6.30 lakh views so far. “He thought they were all clapping for him,” says the text on the video. The dog is seen standing close to the couple who are taking their vows. When the wedding guests start applauding the couple, the dog gets really excited as it feels they are all clapping for it.

“Goodest boy deserves all the applause,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video prompted lots of comments with users posting that the applause must be for the dog only.

“I would be clapping for him,” commented an Instagram user. “I think everyone really was applauding him,” wrote another along with a heart emoji. “This is too sweet!” said a third. “He knows he stole the show,” reads another comment.

The video was originally posted by the Instagram account furryventures_petcare, a wedding day pet care service.

What do you think about this dog’s adorable reaction?