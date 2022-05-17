Dog holds human's hand tightly while having its first bath. Watch viral video

Doing something new is not always easy and at times one needs the support of their loved ones to get it done. Just like this dog who is holding its human’s hand while taking a bath for the very first time. There is a chance that the video will make you say aww.

The video opens to show a bathtub half-filled with soap water with the dog partially visible and a hand extending towards it. Within moments, the person tries to pull their hand away and then it is revealed that the pooch is tightly holding onto their hand. What makes the video endearing to watch is the dog’s expression.

The video is shared with a short caption that explains the reason behind the dog’s behaviour. “Puppy’s first bath,” it reads.

Take a look at the video that may leave you a little bit emotional too:

The video has been posted about 11 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 91,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has prompted people to post various comments. A few pet parents also joined in to share their experiences.

“You either get the one who hates the water and baths, or get the one who loves the water and mud,” wrote a Reddit user. “Mine will swim all day in a lake but is an absolute tragedy if he has to take a shower,” posted another. “My dog does this as well, she seems a lot more comfortable during the bath when we hold her front paws up,” expressed a third. “Somehow, I got one that hates baths but loves mud,” commented a fourth. “This is adorable,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?