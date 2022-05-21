Dog tries conquering a bean bag. Watch video to see if she succeeds

Finding the right position to sit while using a bean bag is not always an easy task. If you relate to that statement, then chances are that the struggles of a dog while trying to conquer a bean bag will seem familiar to you too. Shared online, a video shows who wins this fight between a pooch and a bean bag.

The video is shared on the Instagram page that the dog named Stella shares with her pooch sibling. “Everyone’s talking about Marvel movies and I’m over here just watching Stella try to get comfortable on a bean bag,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a bean bag kept on the ground with Stella standing in top of it. Throughout the video, she tries her best to find a comfortable position to sit as the bean bag keeps on moving. She finally manages to conquer the bean bag and settles down. The video ends with her reaction to the whole ordeal.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated nearly 16,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many couldn’t stop talking about the adorableness of the doggo.

“One of the best Stella videos ever!” wrote an Instagram user. “The big sigh at the end,” shared another. “Stella is all of us,” posted a third. There were a few others who expressed the same notion. “I’m exhausted just by watching that,” commented a fourth. “I felt her struggle, all the way to the sigh,” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?