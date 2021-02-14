Dog tries reaching bowl kept on table. Cute video gets over 12 million views

If you’re someone who loves seeing dog related content, then here is a video that may leave you with a huge smile on your face. Shared by Instagram on their own platform, the video is both adorable and hilarious.

The video opens to show a fluffy white-coloured 3-year-old bichon frise named Ancoo. Throughout the clip, the pooch tries reaching a bowl kept in the middle of a table. It’s not just the pooch’s efforts but its reaction at the end of the video which has now won people over.

The clip was originally shared on the dog’s personal profile on the photo and video sharing platform, and later re-shared by Instagram. “Jump to it. Meet Ancco (@my.ancco), a very active 3-year-old bichon frise who is just inches away from a tasty yogurt snack,” they wrote while sharing the clip.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 12 million views and the numbers are only increasing. From calling the dog adorable to commenting on the hilarity of the whole affair, people shared all sorts of comments.

“That puppy does more exercise than me. So cute,” joked an Instagram user. “Me reaching the top cupboard,” shared another. “How cute,” said a third. Many shared heart emojis to express their reactions to the clip.

