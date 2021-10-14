Dog turns musician, plays ‘interesting’ tune in this adorable video

Are you looking for some extra giggles? Do you need a lift-me-up to make your day brighter? Then here is a video that may just do the trick. This is a video that shows a talented dog named Bonnie. This clip is thoroughly entertaining as it has music, is fun to watch and is filled with a whole lot of cuteness. There is a chance that the clip will not only make you giggle but prompt you to say aww too.

The video opens to show the dog sitting on what appears to be a chair. There is a keyboard kept in front of the furry creature. What is interesting to note that the dog is wearing a tuxedo, as if she is ready to start a concert. Throughout the video, the animal keeps on hitting the keys with it paws while looking at the camera.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video? Is it a clip that you ended up watching over and over again?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON