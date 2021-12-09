Home / Trending / Dog unhappy about sharing car’s backseat with human gives him silent treatment
Dog unhappy about sharing car’s backseat with human gives him silent treatment

“Silent treatment the whole way home,” reads the caption posted along with the video of the dog and the human.
The video shows the dog and the human sharing the backseat of a car.(Instagram/@hudsonbegood)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 10:25 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Most people, at least once in their life, have given the silent treatment to others to make their point. Turns out, the gesture is not restricted to humans and can be seen among dogs too – or at least that is what this video suggests. The adorably hilarious clip shows a dog giving silent treatment to its human.

“Silent treatment the whole way home,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show the dog named Hudson sharing the backseat of a car with a human. The human tries to pet the pooch but it refuses to play along. A text appearing on the screen explains why. “Not happy about sharing backseat,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted two days ago, has accumulated more than 12,000 likes and counting. It has also gathered various kinds of comments.

“Hoomans can be used as pillows,” joked an Instagram user suggesting the dog takes full advantage of the situation. “Attitude!! Lol. I love it!! Results of being an only child,” posted another. “Hudson you’re hilarious,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram dog.
