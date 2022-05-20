Dog uses toy hockey stick to score a goal. Video shows his pure joy

Are you looking for a dog video to make your day brighter? Then you’re in luck as this video of a dog scoring a goal may leave you very happy. Posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Darrel, the video is super sweet to watch. They video may leave you with a smile too.

“This goes out to anyone that needs an extra boost of positivity. Darrel is working on shooting on the corners, and so proud every time he succeeds,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “Please take a moment to appreciate my dog’s pure joy after scoring.”

The video shows the dog holding a tiny hockey stick in its mouth with a ball kept in front of it. A glass is also kept sideways at a distance. The dog is seen confidently approaching the ball and hitting it with the stick. Guess what happens next? Spoiler alert: He scores a goal. Instantly, he turns around to face his human and one can see the look of pure joy reflected on his face.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered various comments from people. Most couldn’t stop talking about the adorableness of the pooch. There is a chance you will agree to most of the comments that people shared.

“Great job!!!!! Such a smart boy!!!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” posted another. “Darrel ! Darrel ! Hype him up everypawdy, Darrel! Darrel!” expressed a third. “You are incredible Darrel!!” commented a fourth. “And such talent!” shared a fifth. Many showcased their reactions using heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?