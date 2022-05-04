Home / Trending / Dog wags his tail each time he makes eye contact with human. Watch sweet video
Dog wags his tail each time he makes eye contact with human. Watch sweet video

The video of the dog wagging his tail on making eye contact with his human was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the dog looking towards its human.(Reddit/@SkepticDrinker)
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the dog looking towards its human.(Reddit/@SkepticDrinker)
Published on May 04, 2022 08:21 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a dog video that may leave you happy? Then here is a clip showcasing a sweet pooch and its antics. There is a chance that the heartwarming video will leave you with a huge smile.

Posted on Reddit, the video is absolutely delightful to watch. It is shared with a caption that explains what happens in the video. “When I make eye contact my dog wags his tails and stops when I look away,” it reads.

The video opens to show a dog sitting on  bed. The person with whom he is making eye contact is not visible on the screen, they are probably the one recording the video. Throughout the video, the dog happily wags his tail at times.

Take a look at the wonderful video that may leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video has been has been posted about a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 34,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various love-filled comments.

“Really makes me smile every time he wags his tail. He's an adorable doggo indeed!” posted a Reddit user. “Yeah such a cutie,” shared another. “That makes me happy,” expressed a third. “We don’t deserve dogs, they are too good for us mortal beings,” commented a fourth. “Love this. It's like they're trying so hard to play it cool but the tail always gives them away,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

reddit video
