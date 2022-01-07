Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog waits outside clinic to catch a glimpse of brother being treated inside

The video of the dog waiting outside a vet's clinic to catch a glimpse of his brother being treated inside is absolutely heartwarming to watch.
The image shows the dog waiting outside a vet's clinic for his brother.(Jukin Media)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 05:25 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Is this a dog video that is wholesome? Yes. Is this a dog video that may fill your heart with a warm feeling? Yes. Is this a dog video that you may end up watching more than once? Yes. This is a video that showcases the concerns of a pooch for his brother. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a huge smile on your face.

The video opens to show a dog outside a veterinarian’s clinic. The clip also documents how the dog is continuously strolls through the clinic premises while waiting to get a glimpse of his brother being treated inside. This goes on throughout the entire video and the clip ends with the pooch staring towards the clinic.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The wholesome incident was captured at Scarborough in USA’s Maine.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it make your day brighter?

