Dog waits outside clinic to catch a glimpse of brother being treated inside

Is this a dog video that is wholesome? Yes. Is this a dog video that may fill your heart with a warm feeling? Yes. Is this a dog video that you may end up watching more than once? Yes. This is a video that showcases the concerns of a pooch for his brother. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a huge smile on your face.

The video opens to show a dog outside a veterinarian’s clinic. The clip also documents how the dog is continuously strolls through the clinic premises while waiting to get a glimpse of his brother being treated inside. This goes on throughout the entire video and the clip ends with the pooch staring towards the clinic.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The wholesome incident was captured at Scarborough in USA’s Maine.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it make your day brighter?