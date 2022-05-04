Dog want to be friends with cat, kitty ignores pooch. Video shows what happens next

A video showcasing a very polite dog and its efforts to strike up a friendship with a cat has left people with a warm feeling in their hearts. Shared on Reddit, the video is simply wholesome to watch. There is a possibility that you will also feel the same after watching the video.

The video opens to show the dog and the cat sitting on a couch. The pooch then slowly approaches the kitty but it moves away. The dog soon shows its disappointment by burying its face into a pillow kept nearby. After a few moments, the pooch tries to extend its paw of friendship again but the cat stays away. What is amazing to watch in the video is how gentle and respectful the dog appears while trying to strike up a friendship with the cat.

The dog trying and the cat denying goes on for some time. Finally, however, the kitty gives in and sleeps on the pooch. The video ends with them lying peacefully side by side.

The video is posted with a simple yet sweet caption that reads, “Puppy wants to be friends with kitty.” Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video has been shared about four days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 40,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“He’s so gentle and respectful,” wrote a Reddit user. “So much patience for a puppy. So much personality in those little calculations,” posted another. “Puppy just wants to cuddle the kitty and keeps getting closer and closer to the goal. So precious,” expressed a third. “It’s 10:00am and my day off. I’m going to just stay off the internet for the rest of the day because there’s no way it’s getting any better than this,” announced a fourth. “The coyness is amazing. You know they’re both best friends now,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?