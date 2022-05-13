Dog wants to show he is not cute but vicious. His actions make him look cuter. Watch

Most people, whenever they see a dog, don’t fail to comment on their cuteness. It is no secret that humans love calling dogs cute. However, do they like being called cute too? We don’t know about the other dogs but this pooch named Harvey is certainly not onboard with the idea. So, he took it upon himself to show people that he is not adorable but vicious. And the result? He ended up looking even more – as you may have guessed – cute.

The video showing the attempts of the adorable doggo was posted on an Instagram page dedicated to Harvey. His bio also says that he is “trying to show the world how awesome rescue dogs are.”

The video opens to show a dog looking at the camera and wagging his tail. The clip then goes on to showcase the pooch trying to look ‘vicious.’ Text insert on the video also explains what is happening in the clip. “Man, I am tired of people calling me cute. I gotta show them I’m a vicious [sic]. Let me practice. ”

Take a look at the video:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 15,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Aahhhh so scary!” wrote a Twitter user with a laughing out loud emoticon. “This one made me laugh out loud,” posted another. “I’m sorry Harvey, but that was still adorable,” commented a third. “Oh my, so furryocious,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?