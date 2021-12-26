Dog welcomes cat in sweetest way possible, video may make you say ‘oh my heart’

Do you know what is better than the videos that show dogs or cats? A video that shows both the animals and their sweet interaction. Case in point, this video of a pooch meeting its feline sibling for the first time.

“Willow and Shadow meeting for the first time… oh the places you’ll go,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a human holding a tiny cat with a dog standing in front of him. It is how the dog looks at the cat and gives it some quick boops that has now won people's hearts.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 19,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. The original poster too replied to their own post to share information about their pets. They wrote that the video is not recent. “This was August 2020. We found Willow in a tree and didn’t expect to keep her. Because Shadow seemed cool with her we gave it a go… and never looked back,” they wrote.

“I like those steps Shadow takes backwards, like... ‘woah... woah, what's going on... is this real’,” wrote a Reddit user. “That kitty is fearless!” shared another. “Baby Purrito,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?