Dog with long ears love to spin them, cute video makes people smile

The video posted on Instagram shows a dog named Clyde.
The image taken from the Instagram video shows the dog with the long ears.(Instagram/@clyde_thebasset)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:44 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

“Cuteness overload,” probably that is what you will be inclined to say after watching this video of a very good dog with long ears. Shared on Instagram, the video is now making people smile. There is a high possibility that it’ll have the same effect on you too.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page of the dog named Clyde. It again captured people’s attention after being re-posted by another. “Spin those ears!” reads the caption posted along with the video. Though short, there is a chance that you will end up watching the cute video over and over again. The video shows the dog spinning its long ears while playing with a toy.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has been shared about 18 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Helicopter, helicopter,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute!” shared another. “Look. At. Those. Flippy. Floppy. Ears,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

