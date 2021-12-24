Home / Trending / Doggo can't help but run inside human's school bus to meet his friends. Watch
This video shows how Buck the dog ran to his human's school bus so as to meet all his friends and bus mates out of excitement.
The doggo running towards his human's school bus as he gets off it.&nbsp;(Jukin Media)
The doggo running towards his human's school bus as he gets off it. (Jukin Media)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 05:42 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Dogs are, by far, some of the friendliest and jolliest creatures to have as pets. In this video, viewers can see one such dog who is not only happy to see his owner come back from school but also is extremely excited to go and greet his friends in the school bus.

The video, shot somewhere in Canada, opens to show a pet dog called Buck, patiently waiting for his human’s school bus to arrive. Turns out, he usually also drops off his human at the school bus stop every day. And all the kids travelling in this bus, greet this sweet pet dog every time they see him.

However, this time, Buck couldn’t keep calm and decided he should meet them personally. So, just as his human got off the bus after school, he ran inside their school bus to meet his human’s friends and other bus mates as well.

Watch this adorable pooch in action right here:

What are your thoughts on this dog video?

