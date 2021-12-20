Doggo can’t stop staring at his blogger mom as she shoots in the balcony. Watch

Dogs are the most playful and love to shower their humans with all their attention, all the time! Just like this one called Rio, who couldn’t stop looking at his human mom from inside the house as she was shooting at the balcony of their house.

His human, who also happens to be the one who posted this video - is named Harshini Vijay and she’s a lifestyle blogger based in Chennai, India. The video opens to show that she was wearing a beautiful red kurta set and doing a few poses in front of the camera in her balcony. But in her efforts to get the shots and lighting right, what she missed was her adorable pooch just staring at her with all the awe in the world.

The moment she noticed this, she waved at the fluffy boy after 15 minutes of not realising he’d been looking at her. The dog, however, was used to her posing by then and simply couldn’t understand why his human suddenly started waving at him. He looked up at her, as if to say, “It’s okay, you go on. I’m watching from here.”

“The cutest little distraction. He’s always so curious about everything,” reads the caption to this cute video.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on December 4, this video has garnered more than 9,500 likes and several comments from dog lovers on the social networking app.

“So cute,” posted an Instagram user. “Such a god boy,” commented another. “Too cute he is,” complimented a third. “Adorable,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute dog video?