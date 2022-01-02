Doggo copies scene from 101 Dalmatians as it watches the movie on the television

The videos that show pet dogs or cats looking at the television screen and not only understanding but also copying what’s happening on screen, are always a fun watch. This video that was originally posted on TikTok and later reshared on Instagram shows how a cute German Shepherd dog copies what it sees on the television screen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show the adorable pooch seated in front of the television screen that can be seen playing the Disney movie 101 Dalmatians. The movie was released in the year 1961 and still remains an animated classic that’s repeatedly watched especially by kids and in this case, a cute dog.

The dog looks at how a Dalmatian on the screen moves its head from side to side and copies it the exact same way. “Cute one,” reads the caption of this video shared by the Instagram page of German Shepherds Friends.

Watch it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted on December 25, this video has garnered almost 89,000 likes and several comments from dog lovers on the social networking app.

“OMG too funny,” commented an Instagram user. “It’s a workout,” posted another. Many tagged their friends to show them this cute dog video while others dropped some laughing emojis or heart-eyed emojis.

What are your thoughts on this video?