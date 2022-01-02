Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Doggo copies scene from 101 Dalmatians as it watches the movie on the television
trending

Doggo copies scene from 101 Dalmatians as it watches the movie on the television

This video that was originally shared on TikTok and later on Instagram shows how a cute German Shepherd dog copies what it sees in the movie 101 Dalmatians.
The cute German Shepherd dog looking at the television playing 101 Dalmatians. (tiktok/@daisygirlgsd)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 11:00 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that show pet dogs or cats looking at the television screen and not only understanding but also copying what’s happening on screen, are always a fun watch. This video that was originally posted on TikTok and later reshared on Instagram shows how a cute German Shepherd dog copies what it sees on the television screen.

The video opens to show the adorable pooch seated in front of the television screen that can be seen playing the Disney movie 101 Dalmatians. The movie was released in the year 1961 and still remains an animated classic that’s repeatedly watched especially by kids and in this case, a cute dog.

The dog looks at how a Dalmatian on the screen moves its head from side to side and copies it the exact same way. “Cute one,” reads the caption of this video shared by the Instagram page of German Shepherds Friends.

Watch it here:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted on December 25, this video has garnered almost 89,000 likes and several comments from dog lovers on the social networking app.

“OMG too funny,” commented an Instagram user. “It’s a workout,” posted another. Many tagged their friends to show them this cute dog video while others dropped some laughing emojis or heart-eyed emojis.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP