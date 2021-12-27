Doggo cries until he's tucked into bed every night. Watch cute video

Dogs love to be pampered and are always waiting for their humans to show them how much they are loved. This video posted on Instagram shows exactly that emotion in a cute pet dog named Chubby, who sits on his bed and cries until he is tucked into bed by his human.

Reshared by the Instagram page called Dog, this video opens to show how this adorable pooch sits with a sad face and puppy eyes right before his bedtime. As the video progresses, viewers can see that the dog actually cries for some love and his nightly tucking in.

Originally posted on TikTok, this video was also posted to Instagram on the page dedicated to Chubby the doggo. It concludes to show Chubby happily tucked in under a blanket, waiting to go to sleep. The caption of the video reads, “Same little fur baby, same.”

Watch the adorable dog video right here:

Posted on Instagram around three days ago, this video has already garnered more than 8.9 lakh views and several comments from dog lovers on the app.

“I love the squeaky door whine!” posted an individual. “Chubby is my new spirit animal,” confessed another. “I can’t sleep without a blanket either,” posted a third. “It's like when kids make a fort with pillows on a sofa. Feels safe and relaxing,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?