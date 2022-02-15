Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Doggo gets bamboozled as a long stick doesn't fit through the window. Watch

This video shows how a dog tries his level best to get a very long stick from outside into his house through a window, but in vain.
Screengrab from the video that shows the dog trying to get through the window with a very long stick. (Jukin Media)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 07:49 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos of dogs and puppies that show them carrying a stick much bigger than their faces are always super fun to watch. This video shows one such doggo who is so adorable that he tried his level best to bring in quite a long stick into his house from outside. The video will make you wonder at how cute this pooch is.

The video opens to show a furry and fluffy doggo who is standing outside in the snow. The snow has filled in to such a height that the doggo is pretty much standing at window level. The cute fur baby can be seen carrying a stick in his mouth. But what is interesting to note is that this stick is way too big both for his mouth and definitely for the window that he is trying to bring it in through.

The video was shot in Montana in the United States. The dog, named Deefer, is way too cute for viewers to handle. Till the end, he keeps looking very confused as to why he is not being able to get through the window. The poor and adorable doggo can be seen standing outside, a little ‘pup-set’ that he couldn’t get this stick in.

Watch it here:

What are your thoughts on this video?

