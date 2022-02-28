Doggo gets so excited for a walk that it can’t contain itself. Watch cute video

Dogs are such energetic pets who keep their humans occupied with their childlike tantrums and endless energy. Videos of dogs being really excited for something are such a joy to watch. Like this video which was shared on Instagram by the page Dogs of Instagram which shows a doggo getting so excited for a walk that it can’t contain itself and quickly runs out of the room as soon as its humans hint of going for a walk. This cute video will definitely make you laugh out loud.

The video has got more than five lakh views since being uploaded 15 hours ago. “You had me at “do” — Walkies are the best part of the day (okay maybe it’s tied with mealtime). What’s your favourite part of the day?” says the caption of the video.

In the video, the owners say to their dog “Do you want to go for a walk?”. However, the dog is so excited and starts running around and jumping when the human starts speaking and then waits for a second before dashing out of the room. It doesn’t even let them finish the sentence.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The dog featuring in the video is named Sapphire and it was born on July 20, 2020, according to its Instagram bio. The doggo lives in San Diego and has more than 4,000 Instagram followers.

“I’ve watched this 100 times and can’t stop laughing,” an Instagram user commented. “I love it,” says another. A lot of pet owners related to the video and posted that their dog does the same.

What are your thoughts about this cute video?