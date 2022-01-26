Doggo gets upset as human gives attention to new puppy in the house. Watch

Just like kids tend to get a little upset or maybe even jealous when there is a new sibling at home, doggos are also no different. This video posted on Instagram shows how a doggo gets really jealous when its human gives some love and attention to a new puppy.

The human and the two dogs can be seen in the frame as the video begins. They can all be seen on a couch where the human is seen relaxing with the puppy on his lap. He gives the little one some cuddles and attention. The pooch also seems to be enjoying this time. But as the camera focuses on the background, the viewers get to see that an older doggo is sitting with its back turned towards them.

The text insert in the video reads, “When you’re no longer the only child…” The older dog’s look at the end of the video is way too cute to miss. The adorable dog video was posted with a caption that reads, “Please don’t be in love with someone else…” It is a reference to the Taylor Swift song Enchanted, which plays in the background of this video.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram on January 3, this video has received more than 6,000 likes. It has also accumulated several comments from dog lovers.

“I was not expecting that,” posted an Instagram user. “This was a whole movie,” commented another, followed by a crying emoji. “Oh baby Bao there will be enough love for two cute puggies,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?