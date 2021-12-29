Home / Trending / Doggo gives a quick hug to his doggo friend every night before bedtime. Watch
This video posted on Instagram shows how this dog hugs his dog friend good night every time he goes to bed.
The doggos hug right before bedtime every night.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 05:13 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Dogs are some of the most loving and affectionate creatures ever. They simply love to show how much they care to both their humans and to their doggo pals. This video shared on Instagram shows how this dog loves to hug his friend good night before he goes to bed every single time.

The video opens to show a cute pooch lying on the floor at the entrance to a room. Soon enough, her doggo friend approaches and gives her a tight hug before heading into the room for the night. The video was originally shared on TikTok and later on Instagram by their human.

“This is too cute,” reads the caption of this video that was later reshared by the Instagram page of Pubity, followed by a crying emoji. Their heartwarming, nightly bonding ritual has netizens going aww.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram around two days ago, the video has garnered more than 7.2 lakh likes and several reactions from dog lovers on the app.

“OMG, doggies,” commented an individual. Many Instagram users filled the comments section with heart emojis. “Better than humans,” posted another. “Why am I crying at this cuteness?” asked a third. “My heart just melted,” posted a fourth, followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?

