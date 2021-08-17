Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

‘We don’t deserve dogs’ - may be one of the thoughts you have after watching this video posted on Reddit. It shows a doggo’s adorable reaction to her human lying down on her little bed. Chances are the video will you leave wishing for a dog just like this one or cuddling with your furbaby if you have one.

Just 25 seconds long, the video was originally shared on the dog’s own Instagram page called ‘penny.pie.puppy’ back in November 2020.

The clip shows the sweet dog, named Penny, sitting on her bed. She suddenly notices her human walking towards her and gets all excited. The pet parent then proceeds to sit on the bed and even lays down on it. The pooch reacts delightfully and makes herself comfortable next to her human. Her tail continues to wag the whole time.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Shared some 21 hours ago on Reddit, the video has collected over 90,000 upvotes till now. It has also received several reactions from netizens who couldn’t help but post sweet things about the video. Some share their own experiences of trying this with their own pets.

“This gave me the feels so I got up and laid down beside my dog. He immediately got up and jumped in my now empty chair,” shared an individual. “I love how stoked she is!” added another. “OMG, I want that cuddly dog,” posted a third. “You're laying down with me? This is the best day of my life!” commented a fourth imagining the dog’s thoughts.

What do you think about this video?

