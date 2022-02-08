Doggo intently watches video of his human meeting his dad before he was born

The videos where dogs look at something or watch television with a lot of interest are always delightful to watch. In this video posted on Instagram, a dog is watching television but it is seen playing a video of his dad and his human instead. The dog keeps looking at the screen with a lot of interest and focus.

The video opens to show the dog sitting on a sofa and looking directly at the television screen. Soon enough, viewers find out that the video that is playing on the screen is, in fact, that of this dog’s dad. The video was shot at a time when this dog named Baron was not even born, and his human had met his dad for the first time. She tells this to the dog as an explanation while he watches the video.

Throughout the video, the dog can be seen intently looking at the screen and soaking in every moment that the video shows. This dog video comes with an adorable caption that reads, “Mom showing me a video of her meeting my Dad, Jason, before I was even born! I'm ENTHRALLED!”

Watch the cute dog video here:

The video was posted on Instagram around 18 hours ago. Since being posted, this dog video has received more than 1,500 likes so far. It has also received various comments from people who found this moment of bonding between the dog and his dad in the video, super heartwarming.

“Fur babies are so human. Such beautiful and wonderful creatures. Fur babies are the absolute best,” posted an Instagram user. “He’s completely glued to that! How sweet. What a gorgeous daddy! I can see where Baron gets his amazing looks,” commented another individual. “That is so precious!” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?