Doggo looks overwhelmed on first day at job in this hilariously cute video

First day on a job is always a tense one as one can feel overwhelmed in a new place full of new people. In a hilarious video uploaded on Reddit, a doggo is seen standing behind a counter as a man jokingly acts like it is working there. The dog seems really overwhelmed and looks like it wants to be petted as it makes a wincing sound. The video will make you want to give the doggo a hug and comfort it.

The doggo seems to be working in a tyre and autocare shop, according to a sign printed on the floor. The dog looks like it is trying to communicate when the man asks him a question and even asks him how much it would cost?

“Overwhelmed on his first day on the job,” says the caption of the video which was posted on the community ‘Whats Wrong With Your Dog’ on Reddit by a user named Azsnee09, 13 hours ago.

Watch the cute video below:

“Someone please pet that dog,” commented a Reddit user. “I would set an orphanage on fire to be able to pet him,” said another. “The amount of horrific things I would do to pet this dog is insurmountable,” another user posted sarcastically.

“I like to think he’s genuinely panicked that he has to tend to a customer and is trying to tell him, wait here, I’ll get someone who can speak human,” said another user.

What are your thoughts about this adorable video?