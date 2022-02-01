Doggo meets grandma after nine long months, can't control his excitement. Watch

The videos that show reunions between pets and their humans are always heartwarming to watch. Those moments of pure happiness on part of the human and of uncontrollable excitement on part of the pets, is truly something that tugs at one’s heartstrings. This video posted on Instagram is no different, as it shows the reunion between a cute pet dog and his grandma.

The video opens to show a happy little Labrador dog, rushing into a room. Through a text insert in the video, it is made clear that this pooch named Oreo is meeting his grandma after nine long months of not being able to see her. His excitement is truly through the roof as he jumps and happily circles around his grandma.

The grandma, however, wishes to be extra safe and asks for some hand sanitizer before she touches the dog and plays with him. He excitedly waits as he skips, until this is done. And then continues to play with her till the very end of this video. It was captioned with a heart emoji.

Watch the dog video here:

This cute video was posted on Instagram on January 22. Since then, it has gone viral and received more than 37,000 likes. It has also accumulated various comments from dog lovers. And the numbers are only going up.

“Unbreakable love,” commented an Instagram user, followed by several emojis like hearts and crying faces. “Health conscious daadi. First sanitize, then touch dog,” pointed out another. “Thanks for giving me this beautiful start to a day,” posted a third, followed by a clapping emoji.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?