Doggo moves to a house from an apartment, can't stop running in the yard. Watch

Dogs should always have a large space to run around and play in. But more often than not, a lot of their humans are unable to give them a space bigger than their apartments. This video posted on Reddit shows how a couple finally got their own house and moved there with their adorable pet doggo named Billie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Billie was used to living in an apartment and not having enough space to run around. So she went absolutely bonkers when she saw a huge yard that came along with the house! The video shows how the yard is covered with snow but the playful pooch runs right out into the yard and keeps circling it to her heart's content.

“My partner and I bought our first house with the yard Billie deserves. No more apartment life for her!” reads the caption that accompanies this dog video with a green heart emoji.

Watch it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on the subReddit r/Zoomies around nine hours ago, this post has raked in more than 14,000 upvotes and several comments from dog lovers on the site.

“YOU GO GIRL! She looks like a very happy girl! It's a great yard for puppies to play in,” commented a Redditor. “What a beautiful sight. I still remember (18 years later) seeing my dog realize she could run in her new backyard the very first time. You are so lucky to have a video of this!” posted another. “I'd like to run around in the yard too. Currently living in a tiny apartment. Please adopt me,” related a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?