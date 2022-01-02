Doggo puts slab of snow back where it belongs instead of playing with it. Watch

Dogs are always cheerful and love to play with whatever is handed to them - be it some kind of ball or maybe just a slab of snow. This video posted on Instagram shows a dog who is a little bit different from this idea that a lot of people have about dogs. He does not want to play with this slab of ice that his human is holding and does something funny instead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show the dog's human holding a slab of ice towards the top of the frame while the cute Golden Retriever dog just sits and looks on. He can even be seen with a little bit of snow on his nose, hinting at the fact that he had definitely been playing right before the video was recorded.

However, as the video progresses, viewers can see that the dog grabs this slab of snow with his mouth. He then places it in the exact spot in the collected snow from where his human had picked it up. “CEO of putting things back where they belong,” reads the caption accompanying this video.

Watch the hilarious dog video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on Instagram on December 20, this video has garnered more than 2.9 lakh likes and several comments from dog lovers on the social networking app.

“Don't touch my snow, Helen,” joked an Instagram user. A comment from an Instagram page dedicated to another pooch reads, “Haha I’d do the same too! Would eat some in the process. But hey who’s looking?” “So cute,” commented a third. “He's like mom, you're doing it wrong,” posted another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this video?