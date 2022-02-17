Doggo sits in sink, decides it wants to take a shower. Watch adorable dog video

The videos that show adorable doggos doing just as they please, are always a fun watch. These are the videos that make people go ‘aww’ repeatedly. One such video that was posted on Reddit will also make you react similarly. The video shows a dog sitting inside of a sink and suddenly deciding that it wants to take a shower right there.

Whereas dogs are usually known for their dislike for baths in general, this dog takes it to another level and gives itself a shower. This adorable pooch can be seen sitting in a sink, surrounded by cups and dishes, along with some dish soap and a sponge. The tap of the sink is turned on and the dog looks at the water intently for a bit, before deciding to put its head right under the water.

It repeatedly keeps bobbing its head under the water in order to fully give itself a good face wash and a shower that follows. The happy little doggo can be seen with a very satisfied expression throughout this short video. “Decided to take a shower,” reads the caption that accompanies this video that it is extremely adorable to watch.

Take a look at the cute dog video right here:

The video was posted on the subReddit r/aww, around 13 hours ago. Since being posted, the video has gone viral and gathered almost 8,500 upvotes. It has also received various comments from dog lovers on the site.

“I need to know what kind of spell you casted on him ASAP bc I literally spent the last hour trying to get my dog in the bath. I eventually gave up and just went on Reddit,” admitted an individual. “Honestly, I've never seen a dog actively seek the water source at bath time, lol!” admitted another. “The only way I could bathe mine without incident was to climb in the tub with him and give him his bath,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable dog video?